Here’s your weather forecast for May 14, 2021
High of 70° Low of 44° with a from 0 to 2% chance of it raining today
It looks like there is a 2% chance it may rain this morning but early indications are that the chance will fall to 0% as the day progresses. Rain looks right around the corner.
Friday should be partly cloudy but sunny with rain not coming back around, provided the forecast remains as it appears this morning, until Sunday. It looks like the rain, which appears a constant next week through Thursday, may clear out of here a week from today as next Friday we will see partly cloudy but mostly sunny with a high of 82°.
According to the National Weather Service, there is a zero to two (0-2) percent chance of it raining today. The rain should hold off returning until Sunday but, when it gets here, it looks to stay awhile.
Today’s high will be 70° with a low of 44° and it is 48° right now outside the Accu-Weather Center. Tomorrow looks to be a cloudy with sunny skies beaming out from underneath. There will be a high of 73° and a low of 54°.
Humidity today will start out at 62% this morning and will drop down to 34% before the day is through.
Today's weather forecast was brought to you by the National Weather Service and your Accu-Weather Center from your hometown, original newspaper of legal record, The Jackson Times-Voice.
