Here’s your weather forecast for May 21, 2021
High of 89° Low of 63° with a from 2% to 0% chance of it raining today
It looks like there is a 2% chance it may rain this morning. Early indications are that the chance will drop to 0% as the day progresses.
Today it should be partly cloudy with mostly sunny skies with rain a mere scintilla of a chance. Sunshine will be poking through the clouds today and throughout the rest of this week and all of the next.
According to the National Weather Service, there is a two to zero (2-0) percent chance of it raining today. We don’t see a likelihood of rain anywhere in the forecast for at least the next six (7) days.
Today’s high will be 89° with a low of 63° and it is 65° right now outside the Accu-Weather Center. Tomorrow looks to be partly cloudy with plenty of sunshine. There will be a high of 88° and a low of 64° tomorrow, as the summer weather looks to be finally here.
Humidity today will start out at 71% this morning and will drop down to 40% before the day is through.
Today's weather forecast was brought to you by the National Weather Service and your Accu-Weather forecast from your hometown, original newspaper of legal record, The Jackson Times-Voice.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.