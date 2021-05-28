Here’s your weather forecast for May 28, 2021
High of 73° Low of 55° with a from 14% to 80% chance of it raining today
It looks like there is a 14% chance it may rain this morning/Early indications are that the chance will rise to a near certainty (80%) as the day progresses
By all accounts and everything that is prudent, it appears it will rain today. Tomorrow (Saturday) looks like rain with an overcast and cool day forecast for Sunday.
Monday will be partly cloudy but mostly sunny. Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday of next week will be overcast with rain a distinct possibility arriving again on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday of next week.
According to the National Weather Service, there is a fourteen to eighty (14-80) percent chance of it raining today. Chances for rain present for tomorrow (Saturday) with rain Sunday not forecasted but possible.
Today’s high will be 73° with a low of 55° and it is 69° right now outside the Accu-Weather Center. Tomorrow looks to be cloudy with rain likely. There will be a high of 58° and a low of 51° tomorrow as lower temperatures and lower overnights are getting marshaled in by the fronts bringing all the rain..
Humidity today will start out at 78% this morning and will rise to 83% before the day is through.
Today's weather forecast was brought to you by the National Weather Service and your Accu-Weather forecast from your hometown, original newspaper of legal record, The Jackson Times-Voice.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.