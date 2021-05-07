Good Friday Morning Jackson, Kentucky (May 7, 2021)

Here’s your weather forecast for May 7, 2021
High of 63° Low of 44° with a 15% chance of it raining today
It looks like there is a 15% chance it will rain today but early indications are we may just avoid rain altogether as it may turn out to be party cloudy but mostly sunny. Saturday should be partly cloudy but sunny with rain on Sunday and Monday of next week before Tuesday and Wednesday clear up with partly overcast but still sunny skies. We may see rain next Thursday before the sun returns a week from today.
According to the National Weather Service, there is a fifteen (15) percent chance of it raining today. The rain should hold off returning until Sunday.
Today’s high will be 63° with a low of 44° and it is 49° right now outside the Accu-Weather Center. Tomorrow looks to be a cloudy with sunny skies beaming out from underneath. There will be a high of 63° and a low of 51°.
Humidity today will start out at 89% this morning but will dip down to 49% as the day rolls along.
