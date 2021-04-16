Here’s your weather forecast for April 16, 2021
High of 61° Low of 40° partly cloudy but sunny skies today
According to the National Weather Service, there is a two (2) percent chance of it raining this morning and that low chance of rain will remain throughout the day.
The high today is going to be 61° with an overnight low of 40°. It is 40° this morning outside the Times-Voice, Accu-Weather center.
The wind will blow from out of the northwest this morning, and will shift to from out of the north ever so gently beginning this afternoon around 2 pm. Winds will blow between 1-5 MPH throughout the day.
Humidity today will hover around 74%.
Our extended forecast calls for an overcast Saturday but mostly sunny skies with partial cloud cover on Sunday. There is a good chance of rain tomorrow, but after that, will should see mostly sunny skies on into next week.
Today’s weather forecast was brought to you by the National Weather Service and your Accu-Weather forecast from your hometown, original newspaper of legal record, The Jackson Times-Voice.
