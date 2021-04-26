Here’s your weather forecast for April 26, 2021
High of 78° Low of 45° not a single cloud in the sky all day!
We are anticipating mostly sunny skies until the rain comes through Thursday and Friday of this week. The sun returns for Saturday, Sunday, and Monday of next week.
According to the National Weather Service, there is a ten (4) percent chance of it raining today with it looking like a bright, bright sunshiny day.
Today’s high will be 75° with a low of 45°. It is 45° right now outside the Accu-Weather Center. Tomorrow looks to be partly cloudy but still sunny with a high of 84° and a low of 66°.
Humidity today will hover around 84%.
Today's weather forecast was brought to you by the National Weather Service and your Accu-Weather Center from your hometown, original newspaper of legal record, The Jackson Times-Voice.
