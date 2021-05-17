Here’s your weather forecast for May 17, 2021
High of 75° Low of 59° with a from 22% to 30% chance of it raining today
It looks like there is a 22% chance it may rain this morning but early indications are that the chances will rise to 30% as the day progresses. While getting some rain looks fairly imminent, there is a 70-78% chance it won’t rain for the optimists out there.
Tuesday should be overcast with rain a distinct possibility but the sunshine poking through the clouds looks to arrive Wednesday and remain through Monday of next week. The rain may clear out of here Tuesday and it isn’t a certainty for it to rain Tuesday.
According to the National Weather Service, there is a twenty-two to thirty (22-30) percent chance of it raining today. The rain should hold off returning for quite a while if it happens to not rain tomorrow.
Today’s high will be 75° with a low of 59° and it is 59° right now outside the Accu-Weather Center. Tomorrow looks to be a overcast with little chance of the sun appearing; however, there is no certainty of rain either. There will be a high of 79° and a low of 62° tomorrow.
Humidity today will start out at 84% this morning and will drop down to 64% before the day is through.
Today's weather forecast was brought to you by the National Weather Service and your Accu-Weather forecast from your hometown, original newspaper of legal record, The Jackson Times-Voice.
