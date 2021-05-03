Here’s your weather forecast for May 3, 2021
High of 75° Low of 65° with a 70% chance of it raining today.
It looks like there is quite a chance it will rain through Wednesday of this week. Thursday, Friday, and Saturday we should see some sun poking through the cloud coverage. Sunday and Monday of next week promises more rain.
According to the National Weather Service, there is an seventy (70) percent chance of it raining today Chances for rain tomorrow and Wednesday are pretty dad-burn good as well.
Today’s high will be 75° with a low of 65° and it is 65° right now outside the Accu-Weather Center. Tomorrow looks to be a cloudy with a chance of rain and a high of 82° and a low of 58°.
Humidity today will hover around 72%.
Today's weather forecast was brought to you by the National Weather Service and your Accu-Weather forecast from your hometown, original newspaper of legal record, The Jackson Times-Voice.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.