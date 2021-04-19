Here’s your weather forecast for April 19, 2021, Rainy Monday, how utterly cliché!

High of 68° Low of 48° rain a near certainty today 

According to the National Weather Service, there is a sixty-four (64) percent chance of it raining today. If you’re a “half-full” person, there is a thirty-six (36) percent chance it won’t rain.

The high today is going to be 68° with an overnight low of 48°. It is 50° this morning outside the Times-Voice, Accu-Weather center. 

The wind will blow from out of the west pretty much all day today. Winds will be somewhat moderate, gusting between 2-7 MPH.

Humidity today will hover around 67%. 

Our extended forecast calls for cloudy but mostly sunny from Tuesday through Friday, rain on Saturday, with cloudy and mostly sunny skies on Sunday. Look forward to a "bluebird" sunny day a week from today, without a cloud in the sky. Temperatures this week will fluctuate between a high of 73° tomorrow, a high in the high-40s Wednesday, 56° on Thursday, then highs in the 50s and 60s until hitting 73° again next Monday.

Today’s weather forecast was brought to you by the National Weather Service and your Accu-Weather center from your hometown, original newspaper of legal record, The Jackson Times-Voice.

