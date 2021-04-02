Here’s your weather forecast for Wednesday, April 2, 2021
High of 50° Low of 28° Blue, sunny skies, bright and shiny all day
According to the National Weather Service, there is an one (1) percent chance of it raining today. It will still be a cool day for much of it at least but it should start warming throughout the weekend and on into next week.
The high today is going to be 50° with an overnight low of 28°. It is 28° this morning.
The wind is will blow from out of a predominantly northern direction, bringing the colder weather with it. Wind speed will blow between 2-5 MPH, and will start coming from out of the south around 1AM, hence the warmer temperatures.
Humidity today will hover around 56%.
Our extended forecast calls for partly cloudy but sunny skies on through the weekend and continuing till next week through Wednesday. We could see rain both Thursday and Friday of next week. Oh well, we will worry about that then. This weekend, look for highs in the low to middle-60s with lows in the 40s.
