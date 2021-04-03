Here’s your weather forecast for Wednesday, April 3, 2021
High of 63° Low of 31° Partly-cloudy skies but no rain in our forecast, get out and have some fun
According to the National Weather Service, there is an one (1) percent chance of it raining today. It will still be cool but a breeze out of the south should start warming us throughout the weekend and on into next week.
The high today is going to be 63° with an overnight low of 31°. It is 31° this morning in your Times-Voice Accu-Weather center.
The wind is will blow from out of a predominantly southern direction, bringing warmer temperatures with it. Wind speed will blow between 1 and 4 MPH all day.
Humidity today will hover around 57%.
Our extended forecast calls for a bluebird, sunny day on Easter Sunday with partly cloudy but sunny skies on through the first part of the week. Right now we are expecting rain beginning Thursday and on into the weekend. Oh well, we will worry about that then. This weekend, look for highs in the low to middl-60s with a high tomorrow of 71° with lows in the 40s.
This is today’s weather forecast brought to you by the National Weather Service and your Accu-Weather center from your hometown, original newspaper, The Jackson Times-Voice.
