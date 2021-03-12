Here is today's weather forecast
Rain settles in and doesn’t look to be going anywhere soon
According to the National Weather Service, the nursery rhyme, “Rain, rain, go away…” should play in many of our heads over the next week. Let’s hope the safeguards put in place since the flooding hold.
The high today is going to be 59° with an overnight low of 45°. It is 56° this morning for those kids awakening and getting ready for school or parents preparing for work. Look for a wind up to 4 mph, with it blowing around 1 mph presently. It all start out of the southwest, move over to the west, but will blow from a northernly direction for much of the day.
Humidity today will hover around 89%. There’s a 95% chance of precipitation.
It will be a wet and dark day. Our extended forecast calls for rain for the rest of this week and seemingly all of next.
This is today’s weather forecast brought to you by the National Weather Service and your Jackson Times-Voice.
