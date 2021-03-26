Here’s your weather forecast for Friday, March 26, 2021
Slight chance of rain and some cloud cover in the forecast for today
According to the National Weather Service, there is an ten (10) percent chance of it raining today. We will see some cloud cover but we might not get any precipitation until tomorrow and Sunday.
The high today is going to be 68° with an overnight low of 49°. It is 68° this morning. There wind will be out of the west for much of the day and will turn around tomorrow morning, at 1AM, and blow from out of the east. Isn’t that a curious turn of events?
Humidity will hover around 54% today.
Our extended forecast calls for rain tomorrow and Sunday, with a bright shining Monday without a cloud in the sky. Tuesday of next week should be sunny but partly cloudy, rain Wednesday, then sunshine next Thursday with some cloud-cover, before a "bluebird," sunny day next Friday.
This is today’s weather forecast brought to you by the National Weather Service and the Accu-Weather team from your hometown, home run Jackson Times-Voice.
