Here’s your weather forecast for Wednesday, March 21, 2021
High of 60° Low of 33° Rain, Rain Go Away!
According to the National Weather Service, there is an eighty-eight (88) percent chance of it raining today. I would go ahead and put on the rain slicker and the goulashes, were it I.
The high today is going to be 60° with an overnight low of 33°. It is 60° this morning.
The wind is will blow from out of a predominantly direction, bringing the colder weather with it. Wind speed will fluctuate between 4-8 MPH.
Humidity today will hover around 88%.
Our extended forecast calls for partly cloudy but sunshine tomorrow, a blue-bird, sunny day on Friday, with partly cloudy but sunny skies over the weekend and into the first half of next week.
This is today’s weather forecast brought to you by the National Weather Service and your Accu-Weather forecast from your hometown Jackson Times-Voice.
