Here’s your weather forecast for April 13, 2021, Caroline Long’s 17th-birthday
High of 70° Low of 51° overcast with a good chance of some rain today
According to the National Weather Service, there is a five (5) percent chance of it raining this morning and that low chance of rain increases as the day unfolds.
The high today is going to be 70° with an overnight low of 51°. It is 51° this morning outside the Times-Voice, Accu-Weather Center.
The wind will blow from out of the northeast this morning, will turn to come from out of the northwest at 11AM or so, will blow out of the southwest at 2 PM, the west again 5PM, the northwest from 8PM until 2AM tomorrow and then directly out of the north as we wake up on Wednesday morning. As you can tell, Mr. Wind just won’t be able to decide from where he wants to originate all day long and into tomorrow. Winds will be fairly dormant today, blowing from not at all to 3 MPH throughout the day.
Humidity today will hover around 70%.
Our extended forecast calls for rain on Wednesday before partly cloudy but sunny skies returning on both Thursday and Friday. Cloud coverage seeps back in on Saturday. Sunday, Monday, and next Tuesday look like partly cloudy skies with plenty of sunshine to go around for everyone.
Today’s weather forecast was brought to you by the National Weather Service and your Accu-Weather Center from your hometown, original newspaper of legal record, The Jackson Times-Voice.
