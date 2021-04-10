Here’s your weather forecast for April 10, 2021
High of 75° Low of 54° rain, rain, go away
According to the National Weather Service, there is a five (5) percent chance of it raining this morning. This will increase as the day wears along. We are expecting rain today.
The high today is going to be 75° with an overnight low of 54°. It is 61° this morning outside the Times-Voice, Accu-Weather Center.
The wind will blow from out of a predominantly southern direction this morning and will be southeasterly directed before turning around and coming from out of the southwest later on this afternoon. Winds will gust today close to 10 MPH at times and blow as low as 4 MPH this morning.
Humidity today will hover around 59%. The mosquitos will be out and about looking to feed so GET SOME REPELLANT!
Our extended forecast calls for partly cloudy but sunny skies tomorrow with party cloudy but sunny skies moving in and staying for the better part of the entire next week.
Today’s weather forecast was brought to you by the National Weather Service and your Accu-Weather forecast from your hometown, original newspaper of legal record, The Jackson Times-Voice.
