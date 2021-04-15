Here’s your weather forecast for April 15, 2021,
High of 58° Low of 40° partly cloudy but sunny skies today
According to the National Weather Service, there is a three (3) percent chance of it raining this morning and that low chance of rain will fade away as the day fades into dusk. We are not expecting rain so plan accordingly.
The high today is going to be 58° with an overnight low of 40°. It is 46° this morning outside the Times-Voice, Accu-Weather Center.
The wind will blow from out of the west this morning, and will shift to from out of the northwest ever so gently beginning this morning around 10 am. Winds will blow between 2-9 MPH throughout the day.
Humidity today will hover around 87%.
Our extended forecast calls for cloudy but mostly sunny skies on Friday, good chance of rain on Saturday under cloudy skies, followed by cloudy but most sunny skies on into next week. It appears as though the weather is trending toward temperate.
