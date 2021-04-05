Here’s your weather forecast for April 5, 2021
High of 77° Low of 48° Partly cloudy but sunny day ahead with little chance of rain today
According to the National Weather Service, there is a two (2) percent chance of it raining today. It will still be cool this morning with breezes out of the south once again turning its origins toward the west in the afternoon and on into the evening, much like it did yesterday.
The high today is going to be 77° with an overnight low of 48°. It is 48° this morning outside the Times-Voice, Accu-Weather Center.
The wind will blow from out of a predominantly southern direction this morning then migrate over to a westerly origin only to once again come from out of a southernly direction in the early morning hours of tomorrow. Wind speed will fluctuate between 1 and 6 MPH all day.
Humidity will hover around 55%.
Our extended forecast calls for partly cloudy but sunny skies on through Wednesday with rain likely moving in here on Thursday, staying Friday and Saturday before partly cloudy and sunny skies return for Sunday and on into the first part of next week.
This is today’s weather forecast brought to you by the National Weather Service and your Accu-Weather forecast from your hometown, original newspaper of legal record, The Jackson Times-Voice.
