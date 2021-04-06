Good Morning Jackson, Kentucky (April 6, 2021)

Here’s your weather forecast for today
High of 80° Low of 55° Partly cloudy but sunny day ahead with little chance of rain
According to the National Weather Service, there is a two (2) percent chance of it raining today. It will still be shirt-sleeve weather this morning with breezes out of a south by southwesterly direction for much of the day.
The high today is going to be 80° with an overnight low of 55°. It is 55° this morning outside the Times-Voice, Accu-Weather Service center.
The wind is will blow from out of a predominantly southern direction this morning then migrate over to a southwesterly origin only to once again come from out of a southernly direction in the early morning hours of tomorrow. Wind speed will blow between 2 and 5 MPH all day.
Humidity today will hover around 52%.
Our extended forecast calls for partly cloudy but sunny skies on through tomorrow with rain likely moving in here on Thursday, but moving back out again for Friday. The forecast for Friday was once calling for rain, but is now calling for 77° and partly cloudy but sunny skies. Rain looks likely for Saturday before a partly obscured sunny sky moves back in for Sunday and then on into the early part of next.
Today’s weather was brought to you by the National Weather Service and your Accu-Weather Service center forecast from your hometown, original newspaper of legal record, The Jackson Times-Voice.
