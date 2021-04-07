Here’s your weather forecast for April 7, 2021
High of 82° Low of 57° Partly cloudy but sunny day ahead with little chance of rain
According to the National Weather Service, there is a two (2) percent chance of it raining today. It will still be shirt-sleeve weather this morning with breezes out of a southernly direction for much of the day.
The high today is going to be 82° with an overnight low of 57°. It is 57° this morning outside the Times-Voice, Accu-Weather center.
The wind will blow from out of a predominantly southern direction this morning with it coming from out of the southwest at times and out of the southeast at other times. Wind speed will blow between 1 and 4 MPH all day.
Humidity today will hover around 59%.
Our extended forecast calls for a possibility of rain tomorrow, partly cloudy skies with plenty of sunshine on Friday, possible rain on Saturday, with sunshine poking through some cloud-cover moving in on Sunday and remaining well into next week. Should be a spectacular time to get outside and enjoy the soft spring breezes and soak up some sun.
Today’s weather forecast was brought to you by the National Weather Service and your Accu-Weather service center from your hometown, original newspaper of legal record, The Jackson Times-Voice.
Competition? Where's their weather report?
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.