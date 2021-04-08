Good Morning Jackson, Kentucky (April 8, 2021)

Here’s your weather forecast for April 8, 2021
High of 77° Low of 58° rain likely today
According to the National Weather Service, there is a three (3) percent chance of it raining this morning but that is deceptive. Rain is very likely in our forecast for the afternoon and on into the early evening.
The high today is going to be 77° with an overnight low of 58°. It is 66° this morning outside the Times-Voice, Accu-Weather center.
The wind is will blow from out of a predominantly southern direction all day today. Wind speed will fluctuate between 5 and 9 MPH all day.
Humidity today will hover around 54%.
Our extended forecast calls for party cloudy but sunny skies tomorrow, a chance of rain Saturday, with partly cloudy but sunny skies moving in Sunday and staying for quite a while, well into next week.
