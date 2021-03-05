Partly cloudy skies but rain should stay away
Greater Jackson, Kentucky Area
According to the National Weather Service, we shouldn’t see some cloud cover today but the sun should also continue to shine through the day. Another consecutive day without precipitation should help dry us out some more, which we still need.
The high today is going to be 47° with an overnight low of 27°. Presently its 26°. Look for a wind of 4 mph out of the northeast which will migrate to a northerly wind and, later this evening, the wind will finish out of the northwest.
Humidity today will hover around 36%. There’s a 0% chance of precipitation.
It will be a beautiful today. Our extended forecast calls for sunshine with minimal cloud coverage on through the rest of this week sailing into a bright, shiny, new Sunday. The forecast doesn’t anticipate rain again until next Friday as next Thursday now calls for partly cloudy with a high of 70° and an overnight low of 58°.
This is today’s weather forecast brought to you by the National Weather Service and your Jackson Times-Voice.
