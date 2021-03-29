Here’s your Accu-Weather forecast for Monday, March 29, 2021
Not a cloud in the sky, high of 63°, low of 37°
According to the National Weather Service, there is a two (2) percent chance of it raining today. There shouldn’t be a single cloud in the sky but you will need a coat this morning with it warming considerably over the course of the day.
The high today is going to be 63° with an overnight low of 37°. It is 37° this morning.
The wind is out of the east right now but will come out of the north by 10AM with it then blowing from out of a southernly direction the remainder of the day and on into the night.
Humidity today will hover around 67%.
Our extended forecast calls for cloudy skies tomorrow, rain on Wednesday, but mostly sunny skies with some cloud cover the remainder of the week on into the beginning of April.
This is today’s weather forecast brought to you by the National Weather Service and your Jackson Times-Voice's hometown, Accu-Weather Service.
