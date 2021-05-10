Here’s your weather forecast for May 10, 2021
High of 63° Low of 45° with a 10% chance of it raining today
It looks like there is a 10% chance it will rain today but early indications are we may just avoid rain and it may turn out to be party cloudy but mostly sunny. Tuesday should be partly cloudy, but sunny, with rain not coming back around, provided the forecast remains as it appears this morning, until Sunday. It looks like partly cloudy skies with sunshine poking through a week from today as well with highs in the high 70s.
According to the National Weather Service, there is a ten (10) percent chance of it raining today. The rain should hold off returning until Sunday.
Today’s high will be 63° with a low of 45° and it is 46° right now outside the #RealPapersReportWeather, Times-Voice, Accu-Weather Center. Tomorrow looks to be a cloudy with sunny skies beaming out from underneath. There will be a high of 66° and a low of 43°.
Humidity today will start out at 90% this morning and will drop down to 57% before the day is through.
