Here’s your weather forecast for April 9, 2021
High of 82° Low of 57° '...gonna be a bright, bright, sunshiny day...'
According to the National Weather Service, there is a three (3) percent chance of it raining this morning but that is as deceptive and it was yesterday. The song, “I can see clearly now, the rain is gone” is running though my head because today should be a beautiful day. That was one heck of a storm which blew through here last night.
The high today is going to be 82° with an overnight low of 57°. It is 57° this morning outside the Times-Voice, Accu-Weather center.
The wind is will blow from out of a predominantly southern direction this morning and remain that way the entire day. Wind speed will be between 3 and 7 MPH all day.
Humidity today will hover around 85%. The mosquitos will be out and about looking to feed so GET SOME REPELLANT!
Our extended forecast calls for rain tomorrow with party cloudy but sunny skies moving in and staying for quite a while; well into next week.
Today’s weather forecast was brought to you by the National Weather Service and your Accu-Weather forecast from your hometown, original newspaper of legal record, The Jackson Times-Voice.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.