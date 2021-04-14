Here’s your weather forecast for April 14, 2021
High of 60° Low of 45° overcast with a good chance of some rain today
According to the National Weather Service, there is a four (4) percent chance of it raining this morning and that low chance of rain increases as the day unfolds.
The high today is going to be 60° with an overnight low of 45°. It is 55° this morning outside the Times-Voice, Accu-Weather Center.
The wind will blow from out of the north this morning, and will stay from out of a northerly direction for most of the day, flipping over to blowing from out of the west later tonight and on into Thursday morning. Winds will blow between 2-5 MPH throughout the day.
Humidity today will hover around 69%.
Our extended forecast calls for cloudy but mostly sunny skies on Thursday and Friday with an overcast Sunday followed by cloudy but most sunny skies on into next week.
Today’s weather forecast was brought to you by the National Weather Service and your Accu-Weather forecast from your hometown, original newspaper of legal record, The Jackson Times-Voice.
