Here’s your weather forecast for Wednesday, March 10, 2021
Sunny with cloud cover today and tomorrow but rain looks to settle in Friday and may just be here a while
According to the National Weather Service, we will see some cloud cover today but the sun should also continue to shine. Another consecutive day without precipitation should be welcomed.
The high today is going to be 72° with an overnight low of 50°. It is 50° this morning for those kids awakening and getting ready for school or work. Look for a wind up to 4 mph to blow for most of the day out of a southernly direction.
Humidity today will hover around 38%. There’s a 1% chance of precipitation.
It will be a beautiful today. Our extended forecast calls for sunshine with minimal cloud coverage on through tomorrow, with Friday, Saturday, & Sunday now calling for rain and rain forecast through the first part of next week too.
This is today’s weather forecast brought to you by the National Weather Service and your Jackson Times-Voice.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.