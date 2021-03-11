Here’s your weather forecast for Tuesday, March 10, 2021
Looks like some cloud cover but mostly sunshine with a 0% chance of precipitation
According to the National Weather Service, we will see some cloud cover today but the sun should also continue to shine. Another consecutive day without precipitation should be welcomed.
The high today is going to be 70° with an overnight low of 57°. It is 60° this morning for those kids awakening and getting ready for school. Look for a wind up to 12 mph to blow for most of the day out of the southwest.
Humidity today will hover around 40%. There’s a 0% chance of precipitation.
It will be a beautiful breezy today. There is rain in the forecast for tomorrow, our first since the “Flood of 2021.” Right now, the rain looks as though it might settle in and stay a week or so, so lets hope it is on the “light side.”
This is today’s weather forecast brought to you by the National Weather Service and your Jackson Times-Voice.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.