Here’s your weather forecast for Saturday, March 13, 2021
It’s a cool, serene morning now, there is cloud cover projected for the better part of today but the rain may stay away until Monday of next week.
According to the National Weather Service, there is a great chance of cloud cover today but not a great likelihood of rain. It is a peaceful serene morning presently.
The high today is going to be 58° with an overnight low of 40°. It is 47° this morning for those looking to get outside and enjoy their Saturdays. Look for a wind up to 4 mph. It appears to us the wind will be coming out of the northeast for the better part of today.
Humidity today will hover around 57%. There’s a 1% chance of precipitation.
Our extended forecast calls for a Sunday much like today with rain likely Monday. Tuesday promises some partly cloudy skies and some sunshine peeking through, before the rain returns on Wednesday, Thursday, and possibly Friday. Saturday’s forecast, a week from today, calls for 55° and not a single cloud in the sky. Won’t the just be glorious?
This is today’s weather forecast brought to you by the National Weather Service and your Jackson Times-Voice.
