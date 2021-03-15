Beware the ides of March
Here’s your weather forecast for Monday, March 16, 2021
Rain likely today, sunshine and cloudy tomorrow
According to the National Weather Service, there is a great chance of it raining today. It is a cloudy, threatening morning presently as kids awake and get ready for some normalcy as schools go back today to a more traditional learning model.
The high today is going to be 59° with an overnight low of 44°. It is 44° this morning for those looking to get outside, wear your galoshes Look for a wind up to 8 mph. It appears to us the wind will be coming out of the east for much of the day turning to a southernly wind this evening around 10 pm.
Humidity today will hover around 52%. There’s a 80% chance of precipitation.
Our extended forecast calls for sunshine tomorrow with cloud cover, rain the rest of the week, before a cloudy but sunny weekend, beginning Saturday with the sun extending on into next Monday. So, look forward to the weekend those of you hoping to enjoy outside activity.
This is today’s weather forecast brought to you by the National Weather Service and your Jackson Times-Voice.
