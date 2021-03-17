Here’s your weather forecast for Wednesday, March 17, 2021
Clouds and rain in today’s forecast
According to the National Weather Service, there is tremendous chance of it raining today. There will be some cloudy skies today and on into tomorrow.
The high today is going to be 72° with an overnight low of 52°. It is 52° this morning so get out the slicker and the galoshes. Look for around 2 mph. It appears to us the wind will be coming out of the east this morning migrating over to the south by southeast for much of the day.
Humidity today will hover around 80%. There’s a 4% chance of precipitation.
Our extended forecast calls for rain tomorrow morning with the sun peeking back out Thursday afternoon and remaining with us through the remainder of the week and on into the start of the next. So, look forward to the weekend those of you hoping to enjoy outside activity.
This is today’s weather forecast brought to you by the National Weather Service and your Jackson Times-Voice.
