Here's your Thursday morning weather forecast
Cloudy and rainy for much of the day but should clear up some this afternoon
According to the National Weather Service, there is a chance of it raining this morning but an equally bright chance the showers this morning will bring us “flowers” this afternoon. Mr. Sun should poke through and remain a while this afternoon and certainly tomorrow.
The high today is going to be 70° with an overnight low of 40°. It is 61° this morning. Look for a breezy day wind-wise. It is blowing 5-6 mph out of the south this morning, but will move to a western breeze and finish tonight out of the north, hence the cool temperatures. We should see gusts as high as 10 mph as we enter the evening.
Humidity today will hover around 86%. There’s a 19% chance of precipitation.
Our extended forecast calls for sunny and partly cloudy tomorrow morning with the sun staying with us for several days and on through next Wednesday. Look forward to the weekend those of you hoping to enjoy outside activity.
This is today’s weather forecast brought to you by the National Weather Service and your Jackson Times-Voice.
