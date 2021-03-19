Here’s your weather forecast for Friday, March 119, 2021
Partly cloudy but sunshine in today’s forecast. Wind out of the northeast will bring some cooler temperatures.
According to the National Weather Service, there is a very slight chance of it raining today as the forecast calls for sunshine and partly cloudy. The high today is going to be 53° with an overnight low of 34°.
It is 42° this morning. Look for a breezy day wind-wise, blowing 11 mph out of the north this morning, settling out of the north by northeast today. The wind out of that direction will bring some cooler temperatures. The wind should die down a little around 4 pm with it depleting into a soft breeze by overnight.
Humidity today will hover around 85%. There’s a 4% chance of precipitation.
Our extended forecast calls for sunny and not a cloud to be found both Saturday and Sunday. It will be partly cloudy, but still sunny, Monday. Tuesday looks as if there might be some more rain on our horizon. It will be a beautiful weekend with temperatures hanging around the low to mid-60s.
This is today’s weather forecast brought to you by the National Weather Service and your Jackson Times-Voice.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.