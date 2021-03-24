Here’s your weather forecast for Wendesday, March 24, 2021
Partly-cloudy skies with little chance of rain; still, there is a chance
According to the National Weather Service, there is an eight (8) percent chance of it raining today. We will see some cloud cover and could well see rain creeping in here by tomorrow.
The high today is going to be 76° with an overnight low of 57°. It is 61° this morning. There will be a breeze this morning out of the south for much of the day which could climb as high as 8 mph from 3-6 PM.
Humidity today will hover around 59%.
Our extended forecast calls for possible showers for Thursday with the sun peaking back out Friday and Saturday before a wet Sunday hearkening in a partly cloudy, yet still sunny first of next week.
This is today’s weather forecast brought to you by the National Weather Service and your Jackson Times-Voice.
