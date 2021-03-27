Here’s your weather forecast for Saturday, March 27, 2021
Slight chance of rain and some cloud cover, high of 71° today
According to the National Weather Service, there is an ten (3) percent chance of it raining today. We will see some cloud cover but there is a chance we don’t get any precipitation until Sunday.
The high today is going to be 71° with an overnight low of 50°. It is 50° this morning at the Accu-weather service for the Jackson Times-Voice digital news team. There wind will be out of the east for much of this morning but it should begin blowing out of the south by 4PM or so today.
Humidity today will hover around 79%.
Our extended forecast calls for rain tomorrow but a blue-bird, sunny day on Monday, it is looking cloudy on Tuesday, perhaps some rain next Wednesday, with mostly sunny skies the remainder of next week on into the weekend.
This is today’s weather forecast brought to you by the National Weather Service and your Jackson Times-Voice.
