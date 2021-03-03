Here’s your Wednesday Weather

Gonna' be a bright, bright, sun-shinny day!

Greater Jackson, Kentucky Area

According to the National Weather Service, we shouldn’t see a single cloud in the sky today. Won’t that be a welcomed relief in comparison to some of the weather we have been having?

The high today is going to be 59° with an overnight low of 31°. Look for a wind of 5 mph out of the south which will gradually migrate over to a more westerly direction as the day wears along. Humidity today will hover around 42%.

It will be a beautiful today. Our extended forecast calls for sunshine with minimal cloud coverage on through the rest of this week sailing into a bright, shiny, new Sunday for each one of us. 

This is today’s weather forecast brought to you by the National Weather Service and your Jackson Times-Voice.

