Here’s your Thursday Weather
Bright, bright, sun-shinny day, second day straight!
Greater Jackson, Kentucky Area
According to the National Weather Service, we shouldn’t see a single cloud in the sky for a second straight day. With everything through which the Jackson area has gone, this will be a blessing.
The high today is going to be 56° with an overnight low of 28°. Presently its 44°. Look for a wind of 3 mph out of the northwest which will migrate to a northerly wind and, later this evening, the wind will finish out of the northeast.
Humidity today will hover around 63%. There’s a 2% chance of precipitation.
It will be a beautiful today. Our extended forecast calls for sunshine with minimal cloud coverage on through the rest of this week sailing into a bright, shiny, new Sunday. The forecast doesn’t anticipate rain again until next Thursday.
This is today’s weather forecast brought to you by the National Weather Service and your Jackson Times-Voice.
