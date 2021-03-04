Here’s your Thursday Weather

Bright, bright, sun-shinny day, second day straight!

Greater Jackson, Kentucky Area

According to the National Weather Service, we shouldn’t see a single cloud in the sky for a second straight day. With everything through which the Jackson area has gone, this will be a blessing.

The high today is going to be 56° with an overnight low of 28°. Presently its 44°. Look for a wind of 3 mph out of the northwest which will migrate to a northerly wind and, later this evening, the wind will finish out of the northeast. 

Humidity today will hover around 63%. There’s a 2% chance of precipitation.

It will be a beautiful today. Our extended forecast calls for sunshine with minimal cloud coverage on through the rest of this week sailing into a bright, shiny, new Sunday. The forecast doesn’t anticipate rain again until next Thursday.  

This is today’s weather forecast brought to you by the National Weather Service and your Jackson Times-Voice.

Help us serve you better!

Your newspaper is brought to you by professionals that live and contribute to this community! Please continue to support reliable, local journalism by subscribing to your newspaper. Click the button below, or call your newspaper office today!

Tags

Recommended for you