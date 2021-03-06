Partly cloudy/mostly sunny
Greater Jackson, Kentucky Area
According to the National Weather Service, we should see some cloud cover today but the sun should also continue to shine. Another consecutive day without precipitation should help dry us out some more, which we still need.
The high today is going to be 49° with an overnight low of 29°. Presently its 31°. Look for a wind of 5 mph out of the north for much of the day but it will migrate significantly and blow out of a more west by southwesterly direction which may being some overnight showers clearing up by morning.
Humidity today will hover around 36%. There’s a 0% chance of precipitation.
It will be a beautiful today. Our extended forecast calls for sunshine with minimal cloud coverage on through the rest of this week sailing into a partly cloudy/mostly sunny Sunday. The forecast doesn’t anticipate rain again until next Thursday. Sadly rain has moved back into the Thursday forecast since yesterday.
This is today’s weather forecast brought to you by the National Weather Service and your Jackson Times-Voice.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.