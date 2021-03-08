Here's your weather forecast for Monday, March 8, 2021

Partly cloudy with a 0% chance of rain

According to the National Weather Service, we will see some cloud cover today but the sun should also continue to shine. Another consecutive day without precipitation should be welcomed.

The high today is going to be 61° with an overnight low of 37°. Look for a wind of 4 mph out of the south in the morning and blowing out of the southwest later in the day.  

Humidity today will hover around 36%. There’s a 0% chance of precipitation.

It will be a beautiful today. Our extended forecast calls for sunshine with minimal cloud coverage on through Wednesday with Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday all calling for rain. 

This is today’s weather forecast brought to you by the National Weather Service and your Jackson Times-Voice.

