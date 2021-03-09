Here’s your weather forecast for Tuesday, March 9, 2021

Looks like some cloud cover but mostly sunshine with a 0% chance of precipitation

According to the National Weather Service, we will see some cloud cover today but the sun should also continue to shine. Another consecutive day without precipitation should be welcomed.

The high today is going to be 68° with an overnight low of 42°. It is 42° this morning for those kids awakening and getting ready for school. Look for a wind up to 5 mph to blow for most of the day out of the south.  

Humidity today will hover around 45%. There’s a 0% chance of precipitation.

It will be a beautiful today. Our extended forecast calls for sunshine with minimal cloud coverage on through Thursday,  with Friday & Saturday still looking rainy with Sunday calling for more sunshine before ushering in a rainy early part of next week.

This is today’s weather forecast brought to you by the National Weather Service and your Jackson Times-Voice.

