Here’s your weather forecast for April 12, 2021
High of 70° Low of 48° partly cloudy skies with plenty of sunshine
According to the National Weather Service, there is a two (2) percent chance of it raining this morning and that low chance of rain should stay throughout the day. We aren't expecting rain, though surprises do happen.
The high today is going to be 70° with an overnight low of 48°. It is 48° this morning outside the Times-Voice, Accu-Weather center.
The wind will blow from out of a predominantly westerly direction this morning and will remain from out of that direction. The wind will migrate ever so slightly to coming from out of the northwest at different times over the course of the day. Winds will gust today close to 11 MPH and blow as low as 1 or 2 MPH this evening.
Humidity today will hover around 79%. The mosquitos will be out and about looking to feed so GET SOME REPELLANT!
Our extended forecast calls for partly cloudy but sunny tomorrow with a chance of rain on Wednesday, sunshine with clouds Thursday and Friday, before clouds and rain move back in over the weekend.
Today’s weather forecast was brought to you by the National Weather Service and your Accu-Weather forecast from your hometown, original newspaper of legal record, The Jackson Times-Voice.
