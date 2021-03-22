Here’s your weather forecast for Monday, March 22, 2021
Some cloud cover but rain unlikely, or so we hope
According to the National Weather Service, there is a one percent chance of it raining today. We will see some cloud cover and could well see rain much of the week after today.
The high today is going to be 71° with an overnight low of 48°. It is 48° this morning. There will be a gentle breeze out of the southeast for much of the morning. It will turn toward to due east at about 2 pm and then turn back to blowing from out of the southeast around 1AM tomorrow morning.
Humidity today will hover around 43%.
Our extended forecast calls for a cloudy Tuesday with a chance of rain but showers look probable for Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday before a partly cloudy but sunny day Saturday before more rain in the forecast for Sunday.
This is today’s weather forecast brought to you by the National Weather Service and your Jackson Times-Voice.
