Here’s your weather  forecast for Wednesday, April 1, 2021

...or is this a prank?

High of 43° Low of 26° Partly Cloudy/Sun-shinney day!

According to the National Weather Service, there is an one (1) percent chance of it raining today. There is a significantly higher chance the cold weather will require a sweater and that the mosquitos, who have come out to feast on us, aren’t going to like today’s weather one, little bit.

The high today is going to be 43° with an overnight low of 26°. It is 37° this morning. 

The wind will blow from out of a predominantly northern direction, bringing the colder weather with it. Wind speed will blow this morning around 6 MPH with gust getting as high as 10-11 MPH this afternoon. 

Humidity today will hover around 51%. 

Our extended forecast calls for a bluebird sunny day tomorrow with the temperature topping at 50° with partly cloudy but sunny skies over the weekend and the same extending on into the next week through Wednesday with temperatures steadily climbing throughout until a high of 77° on Wednesday. Look for highs in the low to middle-60s this weekend with lows in the 40s.

This is today’s weather forecast brought to you by the National Weather Service and your Accu-Weather forecast from your hometown's original newspaper, the Jackson Times-Voice.

