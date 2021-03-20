Here’s your weather forecast for Saturday, March 20, 2021
Bright, sunny day not a cloud in the skies with wind out of the east.
According to the National Weather Service, there is a one-percent (1%) chance of it raining today. That will only be true if we can find a cloud in the sky from which to pluck some precipitation, which will be quite the chore.
The high today is going to be 63° with an overnight low of 36°. It is 36° this morning.
There will be a gentle breeze for much of the day out of the east at 4 mph. The wind will be somewhat constant, both in direction and strength, on through the evening.
Humidity today will hover around 50%. There’s a 1% chance of precipitation. Yes, the one-percent was worth repeating, by the way.
Our extended forecast calls for sunny and not a cloud to be found both today, Sunday, and Monday, with partly cloudy skies on Tuesday and rain creeping in on us around Wednesday of the coming week.
This is today’s weather forecast brought to you by the National Weather Service and your Jackson Times-Voice.
