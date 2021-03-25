Here’s your weather forecast for Thursday, March 25, 2021
Rain showers possible this morning but it looks as thought it may brighten up before the day is over
According to the National Weather Service, there is an two (2) percent chance of it raining today. We will see some cloud cover and could well see rain this morning but it looks as though it may creep out of here by this afternoon and we could see the sun pop out.
The high today is going to be 69° with an overnight low of 56°. It is 59° this morning. There will be a breeze this morning out of the south for much of the day which could stiffen up to 10 MPH this eventing around 10 PM.
Humidity today will hover around 63%.
Our extended forecast calls for sunshine tomorrow, rain Saturday and Sunday, with not a cloud in the sky by Monday.
This is today’s weather forecast brought to you by the National Weather Service and your Jackson Times-Voice.
