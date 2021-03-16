Here’s your weather forecast for Tuesday, March 16, 2021
Sunshine and partly cloudy today with a 2% chance of rain
According to the National Weather Service, there is little chance of it raining today. There will be some cloud cover but most sunshine and gentle southernly breezes for most the day.
The high today is going to be 72° with an overnight low of 49°. It is 49° this morning and while you may need a jacket presently, it should warm up to shirt-sleeves type temperatures later on in the day. Look for a wind up to 5 mph. It appears to us the wind will be coming out of the south for much of the day turning toward the west, northwest, and then a northernly breeze bring the overnight low this evening.
Humidity today will hover around 57%. There’s a 2% chance of precipitation.
Our extended forecast calls for rain tomorrow until Thursday morning with the sun peeking back out Thursday afternoon and remaining with us through the remainder of the week and on into the start of the next. So, look forward to the weekend those of you hoping to enjoy outside activity.
This is today’s weather forecast brought to you by the National Weather Service and your Jackson Times-Voice.
