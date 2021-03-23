Here’s your weather forecast for Tuesday, March 23, 2021
Cloudy skies but the service says there’s little chance of precipitation
According to the National Weather Service, there is a zero percent chance of it raining today. That means it is likely to rain all day. We're kidding.
We will see some cloud cover and could well see rain creeping in here by Thursday of this week. We don't expect any of the wet stuff today.
The high today is going to be 73° with an overnight low of 56°. It is 56° this morning. There will be a breeze this morning out of the southeast for much of the day. I should stay out of the southeast on into tomorrow morning.
Humidity today will hover around 42%.
Our extended forecast calls for a partly cloudy Wednesday with some showers in the forecast for both Thursday afternoon and all of Friday before clearing up some Saturday. Sunday looks for some precipitation heading into a sunny and partly cloudy Monday.
This is today’s weather forecast brought to you by the National Weather Service and your Jackson Times-Voice.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.