Here’s your weather forecast for Tuesday, March 20, 2021
Partly cloudy skies, high of 77°
According to the National Weather Service, there is an one (1) percent chance of it raining today. There will be some cloud cover. You mightl need a coat this morning with it warming considerably over the course of the day.
The high today is going to be 77° with an overnight low of 48°. It is 48° this morning.
The wind is out of the south (Duh, high of 77) pretty much the entire day. Wind speed will fluctuate between 4-9 MPH.
Humidity today will hover around 47%.
Our extended forecast calls for rain tomorrow, partly cloudy skies on Thursday, a blue-bird sunny day on Friday, with partly cloudy but mostly sunny Saturday. Then, we should expect another blue-bird sunny day on Sunday rounding into partly cloudy, but sunny first of next week.
This is today’s weather forecast brought to you by the National Weather Service and your Accu-Weather forecast from your hometown Jackson Times-Voice.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.