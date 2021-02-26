Jackson, KY: February 26, 2021
Weather Forecast
The rain should get here approximately 1PM today and continue on into the weekend
Good morning greater Jackson area from your weather center at the Times-Voice. It is 36 degrees this instant with a 1% chance of precipitation, 59% humidity, and a 6 MPH wind out of the Northeast. Look for the high to reach 49 degrees today with a low of 36.
Rain should arrive around 1PM today with the chances increasing to over 80% by 2 PM. There will be an 89% chance of rain by 4PM with a likelihood it continues decreasing until the early morning hours of Saturday. Rain likely throughout our weekend until the sunshine returns once again Monday.
Enjoy your weekend.
