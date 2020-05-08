Good News on the Covid-19 Front

In spite of heightened testing, numbers of cases and deaths subside
The Governor took-off Saturday of this previous weekend. In a way, so did the rest of us. When he returned to action on Sunday, we found we had reason to celebrate.
Although Governor Beshear reported 253 new cases on Sunday, that was a two day total and, should you check, quite a bit lower than the weekend preceding. The number most encouraging is the fact we only suffered 5-new COVID-19 related deaths and they were all five on Saturday.
That’s right! For one lone, solitary day since the commencement of the present state of emergency, Kentucky, blissfully, enjoyed a 24-hour period devoid of a single COVID-19 related death.
Yes, it was glorious! Yes, it was cause for celebration.
Of the weekend’s new cases, there were 173-new cases reported Saturday and only 80 reported Sunday. So, Sunday was clearly a day of rest.
Many Kentuckians enjoyed a respite from the virus infecting their loved. We all enjoyed a day of rest from it killing any of our neighbors, friends, and family members.
The total number of cases, and remember we have never tested at a higher rate than the tests which are being presently administered, have swelled well above 5,000, Kentucky-wide. The reported death-toll is over 270.
While those numbers are certainly nothing to celebrate, especially for the families, friends, and neighbors impacted, there does appear to be a light at the end of this tunnel. We are very happy to report the tide is seeming to turn in our favor, at least slightly.
Let’s keep on the present path. Let’s plough on through to victory! #TeamKentucky!
